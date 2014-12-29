Ancelotti relishing AC Milan test

The 55-year-old leads the Champions League winners against the Italian giants – who are defending champions after winning the last three titles in the competition – in confident mood after they clocked up a remarkable 22-match winning run in all competitions nine days ago.

He told his club’s official website realmadrid.com: “It is going to be a very special match for me. I have a lot of history with Milan and I also have a great relationship with the Milan manager (Filippo Inzaghi), who was one of my players.

“It will be a special day for me. It is an honour to play against them because I have very fond memories of the club.”

The Italian tactician moved to the Bernabeu stadium in June 2013 and led Real to win the Copa del Rey and a record 10th European title in his first season in charge.

Earlier this month, Real landed their fourth title of the year, the Club World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Argentinian side San Lorenzo to add the global crown to their Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Copa del Rey triumphs.

Ancelotti is hoping Real can put on a good show for the fans following their maiden Club World Cup triumph, and added: “It is a warm-up game, both teams will be treating as such, but it will also be a great spectacle of football.

“The two teams with the most amount of European Cup titles face each other. It is good to be part of this event.

“Real Madrid has a very strong image and it is a pleasure to be in Dubai. We want to treat our supporters to a win. Playing here is great motivation.

“Additionally, this game will also be good preparation for the upcoming matches. We have a lot of fans here, there is a lot of excitement and love. It is great for us to come and play here and make our fans happy.”

Following the winter break, Primera Division leaders Real return to league action on Sunday with a trip face fourth-placed Valencia at the Mestalla.