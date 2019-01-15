Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi remark

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not one to hold back, and he certainly did not do that while discussing Cristiano Ronaldo’s remark about Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo had recently laid down the gauntlet to Messi, suggesting that the Argentine should leave Barcelona and La Liga to accept the challenge of playing in Serie A where he currently plays with Juventus.

But sharpshooter Zlatan was having none of this, and instead slammed Ronaldo by saying that the Portuguese had taken the easy way out by joining a club used to winning everything.

“Cristiano is talking about new challenges, he calls it a challenge to move to a club where it is already normal to win the Serie A,” the former Manchester United star said.

“Why did he not choose a club from a second division a few years ago?”

“Try to become a champion with such a second-division champion and lead them to the highest level, which is a challenge.”

“It is bulls***, moving to Juventus is not a challenge at all.”

Zlatan himself has played at some of the biggest clubs in the world, and is a well travelled player. But he clearly has no issues with Messi staying put at one club and making it big.