Sevilla rule out Morata move, but hopeful over Sarabia and Banega renewals

Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros has ruled out the loan signing of Alvaro Morata after Chelsea made “impossible” demands in negotiations.

After initially impressing, Morata has generally had a difficult time in the Premier League, scoring 16 top-flight goals in a season and a half.

The Spain international joined from Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth around £60million and expectations were particularly high after he scored 10 goals in the first five months of last season

He only scored once again after the turn of the year, however, and has struggled for form ever since, finding himself in and out of the team under both Antonio Conte and now Maurizio Sarri.

With speculation linking Chelsea with several other strikers, it had been suggested Morata would be allowed to leave, at least on loan, but Sevilla have ended their interest after signing Munir El Haddadi from Barcelona.

“Alvaro was there as a subject,” Caparros told reporters. “Sevilla is appealing and he wanted it [the move].

“We got in touch with him, we talked, but nothing more. We decided, after talking figures and we knew it was impossible, that we are very happy with the two signings we have made.”

While the signing of Morata was not possible, Caparros is optimistic about securing contract renewals for star players Pablo Sarabia and Ever Banega.

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal, respectively, are reported to be interested in the two midfielders, but Caparros remains confident of tying them down to the club.

“We have spoken with the two agents, the predisposition is good,” Caparros said. “We want to carry out the two renewals, we hope that they come to fruition.

“We appreciate it’s an important situation, as does Pablo [Machin, Sevilla’s coach]. We hope it does not take long.

“We would like it if, when you talk to a player, then you close [the deal] as soon as possible. Once these days [the transfer window] pass, they [the agents] will surely come to Sevilla [for talks] and we will try to close the deals.”