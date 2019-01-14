Reports: Zinedine Zidane did not want to sell Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo were the two high-profile departures from Real Madrid last summer, and Los Blancos haven’t looked the same dominant force after the pair decided to move on.

The proof lies in the pudding, as Real are clearly struggling in La Liga, and haven’t commanded much praise for their Champions League outing either.

And now, Spanish publication AS claim they know why.

AS caught up with former Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon, who revealed that Zidane never wanted to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the first place. In fact, he wanted to sell Gareth Bale instead.

“Zidane insisted on keeping Cristiano and selling Bale,” Calderon told AS.

“Perez did the opposite to what Zidane had asked.

“(Zidane wanted) to have decision-making power when it came to signing some players and selling others, but his demands were not met, and so he decided to leave. And he was right.”

The rift between Zidane and President Florentino Perez was not expressly mentioned as the reason to leave, but speculation has been rife that a lack of trust in the Frenchman may have been the major reason Zidane decided to leave.

This story, if anything, just confirms all was not well between the power pairing.