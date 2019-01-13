Reports: Jose Mourinho lays down his one demand before being Real Madrid manager

Jose Mourinho continues to be linked with several top clubs in Europe despite not publicly stating his intention of returning to management, and the Real Madrid job continues to loom heavy.

With a steady relationship maintained with Florentino Perez, there is every chance that the Portuguese could end up at the Bernabeu, but it will have to be according to his terms.

Don Balon are now reporting that if the Madrid offer does come, Mourinho wants one demand to be met. He has requested for former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka to be on his coaching team if he takes the job with Los Blancos.

The two share a long history together, and could emulate the success of Mourinho’s first stint at Real once again if brought in as a pair.