New Girona v Barcelona details confirmed after Miami plan falls through

After LaLiga’s proposal to play the match in Miami hit the buffers, the new details for Girona v Barcelona have been confirmed.

The date and kick-off time for Girona v Barcelona, a LaLiga match slated to be played in the United States before the deal fell through, has been confirmed.

As part of a 15-year agreement between Spain's top division and Relevent Sports, it was proposed Barca would face Girona at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in January.

But the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) condemned the plan, with Barca pulling out in December.

And on Wednesday it was confirmed by the league that Girona will host Barca at their Estadi Montilivi home on January 27.





KICK OFF TIME CONFIRMED

@LaLiga, week 21

Girona – Barça

27/01

4.15pm CETpic.twitter.com/lg2fp5BUVw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2019





Meanwhile, the club's vice-president Jordi Mestre has confirmed there is no contract renewal on offer for boss Ernesto Valverde.

"It's a recurring situation that happens every year," Mestre said, with Valverde's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

"It was the case with Luis Enrique and with [Pep] Guardiola. At this moment Valverde's renewal in not on the table.

"Despite the fact that we are very happy with him, anything can happen in football."