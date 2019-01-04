La Liga |

WATCH: Messi scores superb volley in training

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi wowed fans at an open training session in Barcelona on Friday with some trademark brilliance.

It appears the short mid-season break has not thrown off Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona forward has not played since before Christmas, when he netted the second in a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

But he demonstrated once again his brilliance at an open training session at the club’s Miniestadi prior to Sunday’s trip to Getafe.

In a short-sided game, Messi received a throw from the goalkeeper and, without taking a touch, clipped a wonderful left-footed volley into the net.

Barcelona head into the second half of the campaign top of LaLiga, having established a three-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

