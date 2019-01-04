Real Madrid star extends contract with La Liga club

Keylor Navas is set to stay with Real Madrid as reports revealed that he’s renewed his contract with the club.

Reports now show that Navas’ new deal will expire on June 2021.

Despite falling out of favour as Madrid has stuck with Belgian Thibaut Courtois, the Costa Rican still agreed to stay with the Los Blancos.

Contract details include Navas earning five million euros per season as it silences any talks that the shot-stopper is set to a move away from the Bernabeu in the summer.

Since arriving in 2014, Navas has made 96 appearances for the club and despite not having enough time on the pitch, Navas still sees his immediate future with the club.