Leganes sign Braithwaite on loan

Leganes have confirmed the signing of Martin Braithwaite on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

Denmark striker Braithwaite, who played for his country at the World Cup, has struggled to make an impact for the Championship club since joining from Toulouse in 2017.

And after spending time on loan with Bordeaux last term, scoring four goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances, the 27-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign at Leganes.

“Braithwaite is talking to Leganes. The club who were interested in him in the summer. We think that will happen,” Boro boss Tony Pulis said after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Derby County.

“I have not had a lot of time with him, I had two or three weeks before he went last season on loan, and four or five months this season. Good luck if he wants to go. He wanted to go in the summer. He has got his move now.”

Leganes are unbeaten in six games in all competitions but sit 16th in LaLiga, just four points above the relegation zone.