Following Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde’s shock admission that he might not be at the club next season, Atheltic Bilbao have acted quickly and are looking to snap up the Spaniard. The Catalans too are preparing for life without Valverde, with former France and PSG manager Laurent Blanc emerging as the favourite to take the hot seat at Camp Nou.

“Next season? I do not know my future or what I will be doing at that stage,” Valverde had explained to Barcelona TV earlier this week.

“In football you never know what will happen, things are fluid and you can never allow yourself to think in the long term.”

His statement has certainly sent the alarm bells ringing, with Barcelona scrambling for a replacement. It appears they have zoned in on their former player Blanc, who won three titles during his time with the club.

Blanc has been inactive ever since stepping down from the role at PSG but is keen on the Barcelona job according to reports.

For Valverde, on the other hand, a return to former club Bilbao beckons. Don Balon have reported that Bilbao already approached Valverde earlier in the season regarding a potential return and it now appears the Spaniard will be back to the club where he made his name.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5: While a return to Bilbao certainly looks likely for Valverde, it remains to be seen if Barcelona are keen on roping in Blanc who will be a short-term option at best.