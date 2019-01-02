Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that midfielder Marcos Llorente suffered a groin injury, meaning he will likely be out for three weeks.

Llorente enjoyed a rise to prominence towards the end of 2018, starting their last three LaLiga games as well as Club World Cup wins over Kashima Antlers and Al Ain.

But the 23-year-old’s development has taken a hit, with an adductor strain troubling him during the mid-season break.

Madrid confirmed the injury is a “grade two” problem, meaning Llorente could miss between three and six weeks of football.

He looks likely to at least be out for games against Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Leganes, Real Betis and Sevilla, but a six-week layoff could also see him ruled out of contests with Espanyol, Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid.