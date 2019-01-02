Real Madrid star ‘bids farewell’ to club in emotional Instagram post

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas looks to have bid goodbye to his club after posting an emotional message on Instagram in which he thanked the Madrid fans for all their support.

Navas has been benched following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last summer and he now appears to be on his way out of the European champions after four and a half immensely successful seasons.

Following a training session at Valdebebas which about 8000 fans attended, Navas took to Instagram to thank them for their support, which clearly seems to indicate that he has had enough and plans to leave Madrid now that the January window has opened.

A number of clubs have expressed their interest in signing the Costa Rican, including the likes of Arsenal and Juventus, both of whom lack a top-class backup keeper. At Arsenal, Navas may even become a regular starter considering the woes of both Bernd Leno and Petr Cech.

The 32-year-old has established himself as a Madrid great, having played an integral role in each of the club’s three successive Champions League triumphs.