Brazil legend Kaka slams Jose Mourinho for Real Madrid snub

Real Madrid have owned some of the greatest players in the world, and one such player was Brazilian Kaka.

The midfielder won the Ballon d’Or back in 2007, but after moving from the highs of AC Milan, he suffered the lows of Real Madrid.

The Brazilian was the victim of continuous injuries, and with Cristiano Ronaldo making an instant impact at the same time, his influence at the Bernabeu was heavily reduced.

Now, Kaka has shed light on why his time in Madrid wasn’t the best – and he has an interesting take on why it went wrong.

‘My problem at Madrid was continuity first and then the coach, as I spent three years trying to convince Mourinho that I should have more opportunities but it was his choice, it was out of my control,’ Kaka said, as Marca report.

‘The first year I had a hip problem, then the adductor and I was operated on. I was out of action for six months and when I returned, it was Mourinho.’

‘Mourinho is exactly what people see on camera, at the time he’s explosive, but he is an extremely intelligent, very prepared guy, so what people see in the interviews is all prepared.’

Kaka’s comments on Mourinho are relevant as the Portuguese was just sacked as Manchester United manager following reports of issues with big players such as Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.