Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos sets unbelievable personal record in 2018

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has set an incredible personal record in 2018. For the first time since his debut way back in 2004, Ramos has gone an entire calendar year without receiving a red card.

The Spaniard debuted for Sevilla in 2004, and moved to Real Madrid in 2005, where he picked up his first red card.

He has since gone on to amass a whopping 19 red cards in LaLiga, making him the player to have been sent off the highest number of times in the Spanish top-flight.

He has received a total of 24 red cards in all competitions, with at least one coming in each calendar year bar 2018. Ramos was last sent off in December 2017 in a league game against Athletic Bilbao.

This season, he has made 24 appearances for Madrid in all competitions and has been booked five times – all yellow card offences.

Interestingly enough, the defender has never been sent off for his national team despite making over 150 appearances for them.