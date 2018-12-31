Lionel Messi’s incredible 11-year goal streak comes to an end

Lionel Messi may have broken a number of records in what was another stellar year for the Argentine, but there is one personal milestone that he failed to achieve in 2018.

Messi scored 51 goals in all competitions from just 54 appearances for both club and country, but for the first time since 2007, none of those goals came via headers.

0 – Desde 2007, éste es el primer año que Lionel Messi no ha marcado un gol de cabeza en cualquier competición ni con el @FCBarcelona ni con Argentina. Sobrado pic.twitter.com/uCWIfQRK3m — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 30, 2018

Interestingly, this comes hot on the heels of Pele’s recent comments about Messi, in which he had labelled the Argentina legend a ‘one-skilled’ player not worthy of being compared to the Brazilian.

Messi did, however, end 2018 as the top-scorer, edging out the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski to the top spot. His efforts have propelled Barcelona to the top of LaLiga as well as the knockout rounds of the Champions League; both titles for which they are definitely among the favourites.

One skilled or simply an off year? We’ll let you decide!