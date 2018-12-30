Cristiano Ronaldo mobile phone gesture that won Real Madrid hearts

Former Real Madrid star Kaka has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, going on to state the Portuguese is a ‘great person’ while recalling an incident from the duo’s time with Los Blancos.

The Brazilian spent four years playing with Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013. Kaka went on to reveal that the now-Juventus superstar once gave away 15 mobile phones to the club’s staff while on a tour to Los Angeles.

“Cristiano is not only a champion but also a great person,” Kaka told SporTV.

“He was always attentive, thoughtful and available to everyone in the dressing room. Okay, maybe he was a little vain… but he always behaved well.

“He helped me a lot, even supporting me during interviews. Once when we were at a training camp in Los Angeles, he made sure to get 15 mobile phones and gave them to all the staff.

“I never had any problems with him like any of my teammates.”

Kaka’s stay at Real Madrid wasn’t fruitful and the attacking midfielder was kept on the fringes of the first team for majority of the four years he spent at the Santiago Bernabeu. He scored 23 goals in 85 appearances for them.