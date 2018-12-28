Reports: Barcelona superstar to announce retirement in 2020

Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique could be set to announce his retirement in 2020 if reports are to be believed.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pique plans on retiring in a year’s time so that he can focus on running for the role of Barcelona President, which will be vacant in 2021.

The defender has been an integral part of the Barcelona side ever since signing from Manchester United way back in 2008.

In his time in Spain, Pique has won three Champions Leagues as well as a whopping seven LaLiga crowns, making him one of the most decorated Barcelona players of all time.

Of late, the 31-year-old has involved himself – via his investment group Kosmos – in various ventures. He was recently linked with the takeover of a Spanish club FC Andorra, with talks still ongoing.

Pique has a vested interest in the Barcelona President’s job, having expressed his desire to take up the role a couple of years ago when he said, “Yes, when I say things I mean them. I want to be president of Barca. It’s a step I’d like to take when I retire.

“As a president I could do really well for this club, because it’s what I am passionate about. My playing career will [one day] come to an end and the step I’d like to take is to become Barcelona president.”