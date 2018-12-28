La Liga |

Real Madrid star trolls Liverpool fan with ‘no Premier League titles’ jab

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois might not be making too many headlines with his exploits on the field for Real Madrid, but he more than made up for it with a brutal Instagram post on Thursday, trolling a Liverpool man mercilessly.

Courtois, who is currently vacationing in Abu Dhabi, posted a picture of himself at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, with a caption that read, ‘One of the most beautiful places I have ever visited.’

 

A Liverpool fan who happened to spot the post tried to mock the former Chelsea goalkeeper by commenting on his post, saying, “Still can’t keep a clean sheet.”

Courtois refused to take it lying down and hit back with a comment that read, ‘Still no Premier League’.

 

Quite expectedly, the Belgian’s comment sent Twitter into meltdown, with fans branding him a Chelsea legend and even willing to forgive him for his controversial move to Madrid in the summer.

Liverpool have failed to win a single league title in the Premier League era, while Courtois managed two with Chelsea.

