Florentino Perez: Real Madrid better than Barcelona even in their ‘golden years’

In his annual Christmas address, Florentino Perez reflected on a historic 2018 for Real Madrid and provided a reminder why they were better than Barcelona.

Addressing the wildly successful 2018 that the club enjoyed, the Real Madrid President praised their football team securing their third consecutive Champions League title on the bounce and the basketball team for winning their 10th European Championship.

However, he couldn’t resist taking a shot at eternal rivals Barcelona as he reminded everyone about how they had won only 5 Champions League titles since their ‘golden years’ began under Johan Cryuff in 1992 despite boasting of the ‘genius’ Lionel Messi in their squad, while Real Madrid had won 7 in the same time.

He also mentioned how Real Madrid were the most beloved club in Spain according to recent polls while Barcelona were voted the most hated. Perez then signed off with a typically bullish statement that read: “Nobody can hold [back] the meringue pull, nobody. And that’s how it’s been since 1902. Merry Christmas”.

Despite enjoying what has undeniably been a successful 2018 calender year, with the football team winning the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup more recently, Real Madrid’s 2018/19 league campaign has not gone to plan as they find themselves in 4th place and 8 points off leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.