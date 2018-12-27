Former Real Madrid star feels betrayed by teammates at the club

Jese Rodriguez, who currently plies his trade for Paris St-Germain, is not happy about how he’s being treated by his former teammates at Real Madrid.

The attacker has found game time exceptionally hard to come by at PSG, with the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jese suffered a severe knee injury while at Madrid, and was forced to leave the club in 2016 with chances few and far between after he recovered. But even after joining PSG, he’s been farmed out to loan at Las Palmas and Stoke City, and hasn’t played in a single competitive fixture in almost a year.

And the 25 year old rues the fact that he’s hardly received any support from his ‘friends’ at Real Madrid since he left the club to join PSG in 2016.

Speaking to AS, Jese said, “when you leave the club you realize plenty of things. But this is not a critic, everybody can do what they want to do.

I thought I had friends in Madrid’s dressing room and I was wrong. They are not friends anymore because they didn’t reply to my messages or ask me how I was.”

(Photo Credits: Zimbio)