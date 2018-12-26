Lionel Messi breaks yet another La Liga record in 2018

With each passing day, Lionel Messi further cements his legendary status. The Argentinian forward, now 31, is still at the top of his game and is currently leading the scoring charts with 15 goals. However, the ‘little magician’ has much more to celebrate than just his scoring heroics, with one record which perhaps reflects the best part of his game.

Another year, another record for Lionel Messi. He has finished top of the table for yet another individual achievement- most successful dribbles in 2018!

155 – Lionel Messi has completed 155 dribbles in #LaLiga 2018, the most in this competition (64 more than any other player). Magic pic.twitter.com/lHIIEGuUDy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 26, 2018

The Argentine ‘magician’ has completed 155 successful dribbles in the Spanish top division in the entirety of 2018. What’s even more astounding is the fact that he has completed 64 more dribbles than his closest competitor Jose Luis Morales of Levante.

Fellow teammate Ousmane Dembele also has a place for himself on the list, coming in at number four with 73 completed dribbles, fourteen behind Sevilla’s Ever Banega.

Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa and Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes complete the list with 69 completed dribbles each.

Messi has also created the most chances in La Liga in 2018 (134) and has also had a hand in most assists (23) while contributing to almost half of FC Barcelona’s goals in the calendar year.