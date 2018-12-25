Real Madrid star sets international wins world record

In the wake of Real Madrid winning another FIFA Club World Cup title, Spanish superstar Sergio Ramos has set a new standard for international titles.

The Madrid defender has been crucial for the team’s success throughout the years and it the Spaniard now is the player with the most number of international wins.

With the club, Ramos has won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions (2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18), the UEFA Super Cup three times (2014, 2016, 2017), and the FIFA Club World Cup four times (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.)

For his national side, Ramos has lifted the FIFA World Cup once in 2010 and the UEFA European Championship on two occasions in 2008 and 2012.

In the FIFA Club World Cup win, Ramos eclipsed Italian legend Paulo Maldini who lifted 13 international titles throughout his career.

Coincidentally, Ramos’ teammate Toni Kroos improved his tally to 13 to tie Maldini after winning the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

Kroos won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern Munich to put his tally to three.

He would eventually win three more Champions League titles with Madrid, along with two UEFA Super Cups and four FIFA Club World Cups.

His lone national trophy is in the FIFA World Cup for Germany back in 2014.

However, the German holds the distinction as the player with the most FIFA Club World Cup wins with five total.