Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Years ago when Arsene Wenger was managing Premier League squad Arsenal, he was asked the question football fans have pondered at one point or another – who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

And in an interview, the Frenchman was asked who the best player in the world is – Wenger believes Messi is best.

Furthermore, he was asked who he considered as the best player of all time and he answered the same, Lionel Messi.

He sure has admiration for the Argentine superstar as in a separate interview, he revealed he was close to signing Messi when he was 15 years old. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so and were only able to bring in Cesc Fabregas from the Barcelona academy.