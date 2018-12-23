Atletico Madrid pay tribute to former captain Gabi

Gabi left Atletico Madrid at the end of last season, but the LaLiga club paid tribute to their former captain on Saturday.

Gabi came through the ranks at Aleti, and although he left in 2007 to join Zaragoza, came back to Madrid for a second spell that lasted seven years.

The midfielder quickly became a crucial part of Diego Simeone’s side, and won a LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey and two Europa League trophies before joining Qatari club Al Sadd in July.

And, after Atleti’s 1-0 win over Espanyol, the 35-year-old returned to Wanda Metropolitano to receive thanks for his service to the club.

@diegogodin: "You have been an example for all of us on and off the pitch. Thank you captain, thank you friend."

“Atleti is my life, the way I live, the way I work,” Gabi said during an on-field presentation.

“We haven’t always won, but we’ve always given life lessons and that’s why I’m proud to be a part of this great club.”