Griezmann reaches 200 career goals

An emphatic penalty against Espanyol for Atletico Madrid gave Antoine Griezmann his 200th career goal on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann has reached the 200-goal mark for club and country after scoring the winner in Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 LaLiga triumph over Espanyol on Saturday.

In an otherwise unremarkable game, Griezmann proved decisive from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after Koke had been felled by a wild Esteban Granero kick.

It was Griezmann’s 86th LaLiga goal for Atletico in his 160th outing since joining from Real Sociedad in 2013.

He also scored 40 LaLiga goals for La Real across four seasons in the top flight, plus six in the second tier in 2009-10.

The France international finished third in this year’s Ballon d’Or after helping his country to World Cup glory and Atletico Madrid to the Europa League title.

In total, 26 of Griezmann’s goals have come for his country, four of which were scored in this year’s World Cup.