Real Madrid’s text to Jose Mourinho after Manchester United sacking leaked

Manchester United shocked the footballing world this week by revealing that they had parted ways with former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho.

Since the sacking, speculation has been rampant over who the Red Devils will bring in to replace Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has temporarily filled that spot till the end of the season.

Considering Real Madrid’s woes this season, many predicted that Jose Mourinho could head back to his former employers in La Liga and get them out of jail.

And with news of officials in Madrid texting Mourinho revealed, this rumour has been given even more weight.

Marca have reported however, that Los Blancos are not interested in signing the Portuguese any time soon, and though they did text their former boss, it was only to wish him well and express their sympathies over being sacked by Manchester United.

Mourinho himself has made it clear that he will take a breather now and spend time with his family instead of running off to a new club, but it remains to be seen whether any top team would even want to acquire the services of a man whose reputation has been heavily damaged in recent months.