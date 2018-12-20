3 Cristiano Ronaldo records Lionel Messi can break in 2019

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best players of this generation. Full stop. There is no other player that came close to the aforementioned pair in the last 10 years.

Modric might have won the Ballon d’Or but when it comes to scoring, there is no-one better than these two. Both are so close to each other that they are always chasing the other one’s record all the time.

While where are some places where the Argentine is in front of the Portuguese, Ronaldo also has records where he is ahead of Messi. In some of them, he is just barely in front and Messi could easily catch up.

So, here are four records of Ronaldo that the Argentine can break in 2019…

#3 Most La Liga hattricks

With the Portuguese out of La Liga now, it is definite that Lionel Messi overtakes the record of the most hattrick scored in La Liga by a player. Currently, the Portugal captain has 34 La Liga hattricks etched to his name.

Messi, however, is just behind with 31 hattricks in the Spanish league. Given that the Portuguese can’t increase his tally anymore, it is dead certain that the Argentine is going overtake him in 2019.

#2 Most goals scored in a single Champions League season

This is a rather hard record for the Argentine to break. After all, scoring 18 goals in a single Champions League campaign – where you can play a maximum of 13 games if you reach the final – is hard. However, if there is anyone who can do it, it is Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is a goal machine and has already scored 6 goals in four Champions League games this season. He might have had more had he not missed two games, but with 7 more potential games left, it won’t be out of reach for him to score 12 more goals and break Ronaldo’s record of 17 goals in a single season.

#1 Most Champions League goals in a calendar year

The record for the number of goals scored in a single calendar year in the Champions League is 17 – and it is held by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored 17 goals in 2017 and that record still stands.

However, should Messi break the previous record, he will already be on his way break this one as well. He seems to be at his peak scoring form right now and it is not out bounds to think that he can do this in 2019.