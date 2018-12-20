Only one Real Madrid player features in La Liga Best XI as Barcelona dominate

Real Madrid have endured a difficult season so far, and proof of this was confirmed after only one of their players made it to the La Liga Best XI of the season so far.

The team, decided by CIES, features a host of superstars who have performed admirably in this particular La Liga season, using several statistics such as passes made, balls recovered, shot accuracy etc.

What is interesting to note however, is that only one Real Madrid star features in the team, that being full back Daniel Carvajal.

Four Barcelona players dominate the eleven, with Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho all a part of the team. It is a day to remember for Real Betis as well, from where three players have been chosen.

It is a poor outing for Real Madrid and their fans however, whose difficult campaign has made fans fear the worst heading into the new year despite the team having comfortably made the Champions League Round of 16.