La Liga president picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

If La Liga president Javier Tebas is to be believed, there is no argument between who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two superstars have often been compared and supporters on both sides have compelling facts to back up their claim.

Messi and Ronaldo have been at the forefront of world football and the records they’ve made and amount of silverware they’ve won only solidify their places in history.

However, according to Tebas, the FC Barcelona man has a clear advantage over the Juventus star.

And according to reports , Tebas concedes that there is no one who can compare to the Argentine.

He said: “Anyone who saw the game against Levante, is a football fan and takes off their club colours, we have to open our eyes and say that Messi’s the best player in the world by a difference.”

Tebas added: “It doesn’t matter what team you support, if you criticise Messi and say he’s not the best in the world currently, you don’t understand football.”

A Madrid fan, Tebas spoke about how he sees Messi ahead of Ronaldo by saying: “In this era now he’s way ahead of Ronaldo. That’s now always been the case in other seasons. But he’s leading Barcelona. He keeps taking on responsibility, seemingly with a new-found youth. He’s at an incredible level.”