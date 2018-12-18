Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to break incredible goal-scoring record

Lionel Messi’s record-breaking exploits continued as he was awarded the European Golden Shoe for the fifth time in his career.

Messi netted 34 times during the 2017/18 domestic season, two more than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, leading all scorers in Europe.

He was handed the award at an event held at the Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm venue in Barcelona. A number of his teammates, including Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto, along with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu were present to watch the Argentine create history.

Messi’s four previous wins came in 2009-10 (34 goals), 2011-12 (50), 2012-13 (46) and 2016-17 (37).

🔥 Leo #Messi🔥

🐐 Record 5th #GoldenShoe

🏆👟 2009/10 👉⚽ 34 goals

🏆👟 2011/12 👉⚽ 50 goals

🏆👟 2012/13 👉⚽ 46 goals

🏆👟 2016/17 👉⚽ 37 goals

🏆👟 2017/18 👉⚽ 34 goals pic.twitter.com/3zL8fsGSgx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2018

With his most recent accomplishments, the Barcelona superstar has broken the tie that existed with Cristiano Ronaldo, who had also won four Golden Shoes in the past.

Messi is well on course to winning the award next year as well, having already scored 14 goals this season.

Barcelona have dominated the race for the Golden Shoe, with Luis Suarez also getting in on the act in the 2015/16 season.