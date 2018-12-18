Lionel Messi may not have had the most fruitful of seasons in terms of trophies, failing to inspire Argentina to a World Cup triumph, and also being condemned to a fifth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or, however, the Barcelona superstar has continued to dominate with the ball at his feet, setting a number of personal records this calendar year.

FOX Sports Asia looks at five records Messi has broken in 2018:

#1 Most LaLiga wins by a Barcelona player (323)

Messi overtakes Xavi as the @FCBarcelona player with most wins in #LaLigaHistory (323). 🔝 pic.twitter.com/tAK7mWUYk6 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 16, 2018

This was always a record that would eventually have Messi’s name on it considering just how early he made his debut for Barcelona.

Messi recently broke former teammate Xavi’s record for most wins by a Barcelona player in LaLiga after the Catalan giants’ 5-0 victory against Levante.

Messi now has 323 LaLiga wins to his name, surpassing his former teammate who sits on 322.

#2 Only player to score 10+ goals in 13 consecutive LaLiga seasons

Messi became the only player in LaLiga history to score at least 10 goals in 13 consecutive seasons.

The Argentine achieved the feat when he scored a sublime freekick against Espanyol.

Messi’s goal tally in the last 13 LaLiga seasons:

2006/07: 14

2007/08: 10

2008/09: 23

2009/10: 34

2010/11: 31

2011/12: 50

2012/13: 46

2013/14: 28

2014/15: 43

2015/16: 26

2016/17: 37

2017/18: 34

2018/19: 14

#3 Most goals for single club in Champions League (106)

Another record that will likely never be broken. Messi has netted 106 times for Barcelona in the Champions League, with six of the coming in the current campaign.

His goal against PSV also saw him usurp archrival Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot for most goals scored for a single club in the Champions League.

Ronaldo scored 105 times for Real Madrid in Europe’s elite club competition, but moved to Juventus in the summer meaning he hasn’t been able to add to that tally.

#4 Most Champions League hattricks (8)

8 – Lionel Messi has scored more hat-tricks than any other player in Champions League/European Cup history. Mesmeric. pic.twitter.com/7kbEUCk8bb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2018

Lionel Messi’s hattrick against PSV in this season’s group stage was the eighth of his Champions League career.

Initially tied at seven with Ronaldo, Messi inspired his side to a 4-0 rout of PSV, bagging a hattrick of his own to break the deadlock and move into the top spot.

His performance prompted manager Ernesto Valverde to sing his praises.

“Messi is normal because we always see it. In any of us it would be abnormal, but he does extraordinary things and makes them routine.”

#5 50+ goals in eight of last nine calendar years

2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣

Leo #Messi

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

That's 50+ goals in eight of the last nine calendar years.

Un-be-lie-vable.pic.twitter.com/APHCQrRErK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 16, 2018

A record that speaks volumes of Messi’s consistency. The Argentine has netted at least 50 times across all competitions, including international matches, in eight of the last nine calendar years.

He notched his 50th goal of 2018 in Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Levante this past week. His most prolific year was 2012 when he netted a mind-boggling 91 goals in all competitions.