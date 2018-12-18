Lionel Messi overtakes FC Barcelona legend to set La Liga wins record

Lionel Messi continues to shine for FC Barcelona and he recently eclipsed another legend in their recent 5-0 win over Levante.

In a match where the Argentine scored a hat trick and assisted in two goals, Messi also surpassed fellow FC Barcelona legend Xavi by notching his 323rd victory for the team. Before this, he was tied with Xavi for having the most wins in a Barcelona jersey in league play.

Messi overtakes Xavi as the @FCBarcelona player with most wins in #LaLigaHistory (323). 🔝 pic.twitter.com/tAK7mWUYk6 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 16, 2018

Messi has been great this season, already leading the La Liga with 14 goals and also with 10 assists in the competition.

He has led the Catalans to the top of the table and they’re trying to hold off Sevilla and Atletico Madrid who are three points behind.