Lionel Messi breaks multiple records this season to show he is still number one

Lionel Messi may have finished a disappointing fifth in the Ballon d’Or results, but the Argentine is showing why he has still got plenty left in the tank.

Messi has emerged as the undisputed leader this season in Europe when it comes to a number of individual accolades. Despite playing in a deeper role, the Argentine has the most goals this season in his domestic league, along with also having the most number of assists, key passes and dribbles.

The stats presented by WhoScored show the sheer quality that Messi possesses, and if Barcelona do end up winning La Liga again and go far in the Champions League, he may well be in the reckoning for another Ballon d’Or trophy.

Messi is miles ahead in terms of goals and assists, with 14 goals in La Liga this season. He has paired that with 10 assists this term, keeping him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo who has 11 goals and 5 assists for Juventus.

Messi has also impressed in the Champions League for Barcelona, scoring six times in just 3 appearances for the Blaugrana, ensuring that he keeps his prolific record in continental competitions alive.