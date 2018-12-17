Lionel Messi sets 2018 goals record

FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi continues to shine and he broke a few more records after a 5-0 win over Levante in the La Liga.

The Argentine international did a little of everything as he secured a hat trick and assisted on the other two goals as the team completely dominated their opponents.

And in the process, Messi notched his 323rd La Liga victory, and he surpasses Barcelona legend Xavi who had 322 wins to be the player with most La Liga wins for the Catalan club.

Furthermore, Messi has recorded at least 50 or more goals in eight of the last nine calendar years.

That’s 50+ goals in eight of the last nine calendar years.

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 16, 2018

The complete performance also helped Messi become the first player to reach double figures in scoring and assists across the top five European leagues this campaign.