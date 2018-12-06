Supercoppa Italiana confirmed for Jeddah in January

AC Milan will take on Serie A champions Juventus in Jeddah on January 16 for the Supercoppa Italiana title.

Jeddah will host the Supercoppa Italiana between AC Milan and Juventus in January, Lega Calcio has confirmed.

Amnesty International was among the groups to criticise the plan to host the game in Saudi Arabia, blasting the country’s “truly appalling human rights record”.

But the match will go ahead on January 16 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, it was announced on Wednesday, with a local kick-off time of 20:30.

The game will be a repeat of the 2016-17 Supercoppa, which saw Milan prevail on penalties, with Juventus also beaten last season by Lazio.