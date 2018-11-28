Klaassen hails Ajax’s ‘amazing’ De Jong and De Ligt

Rumoured Barcelona targets Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt have received a ringing endorsement from former team-mate Davy Klaassen.

Former Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen believes Frenkie de Jong could be ready for Barcelona and has tipped the in-demand Matthijs de Ligt for the top too.

Midfielder De Jong, 21, and teenage defender De Ligt are the most coveted youngsters emerging from Ajax’s latest crop of talented prospects.

Barcelona and Manchester City are both reportedly interested in the duo, who are already key members of the senior Netherlands squad.

Werder Bremen’s Klaassen played alongside the pair in Amsterdam and expects them to realise their potential.

“In a couple of years you will see a lot of [Ajax] players at good teams,” Klaassen told Omnisport.

“For example, De Jong and De Ligt. I think they are amazing.

“De Ligt at 17 was playing like he was 30 years old because he was so massive and so good. I think they will have great careers.”

Matthijs de Ligt

19 years old 13 caps New record! #TalentTuesday #ABNAMRO pic.twitter.com/y9efHD9P9q — AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) November 20, 2018

LaLiga champions Barca are believed to have stepped up their interest in De Jong following Andres Iniesta’s departure earlier this year.

While Klaassen is wary of anointing him as the heir to the Spain great, he can envisage his compatriot becoming a hit at Camp Nou.

“It’s always hard to compare to players like Iniesta for example, because he’s one of the best midfield players ever,” the ex-Everton man said.

“But I think Frenkie is really good and maybe he can make the step to Barcelona and do well, so why not?”