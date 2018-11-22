Lionel Messi likely Argentina return date revealed

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is expected to make his international return in March next year, according to Hernan Castillo of TNT Sports.

Messi last appeared for his nation in the 2018 World Cup where they bowed out of the competition in the Round of 16 against eventual champions France.

The Barcelona forward missed Argentina’s games against Brazil, Iraq and Mexico among others as he continued to weigh up the possibility of ever returning to international football.

Messi had previously quit the team back in 2016 after a particularly painful defeat to Chile in the Copa America final. However, he did return as he hoped to inspire his side to a World Cup triumph in Russia. That, however, did not transpire and the 31-year-old hasn’t been seen in action since.

However, his absence has not been felt as harshly as one might expect, with the likes of Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala flourishing. Despite that though, both Icardi and Dybala, whose spots might be under threat once Messi were to return, reserved high praise for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“[Messi] is the best in the world. That is what every team wants, to have a player such as him. I hope that in the upcoming year he can be with us ahead of the Copa America,” Icardi said, while Dybala too expressed his desire to see Messi return. “We all want Messi back in the national team. We all know the importance of Leo for us, but it’s up to him.”

If Argentina’s golden boy were to return, it would definitely make La Albiceleste favourites for the 2019 Copa America.