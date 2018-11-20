Brazil’s Tite encouraged by Neymar captaincy

After rotation during the World Cup, handing Neymar the permanent captaincy for Brazil is helping him grow, according to Selecao boss Tite.

Brazil coach Tite believes Neymar is thriving in his role as the national team’s captain.

Tite notably rotated the captaincy during the World Cup, where Neymar was widely criticised for simulation.

However, according to the Brazilian boss, the world’s most expensive player is developing into a leader.

“This (the captaincy) is not a prize, it is a responsibility. I wanted him to be more open with the press and grow. I am happy with how things have turned out,” Tite said.

“In the dressing room he is a character, on the field he is a leader. The other day when he did his press conference he came with his son. That wasn’t forced, it was to show he has a human side.

“That’s important. When you are captain, how to project yourself. I think it’s certainly been a success so far.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Cameroon, Tite confirmed Roberto Firmino will keep his starting spot ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Despite starting in last Friday’s win over Uruguay, Firmino has largely been the back-up striking option, with 17 of his 28 appearances for the Selecao coming off the bench.

With Copa America approaching, however, the 27-year-old appears set to play a bigger role.

“Roberto Firmino is still a new player in the national team and so it’s only fair to give him his chance to get used to that position and to create his understanding with the players around him,” Tite said.