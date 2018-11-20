Antoine Griezmann reveals desired Didier Deschamps’ replacement as France coach

Atletico Madrid and French star Antoine Griezmann believes former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be a perfect fit as the national team’s coach.

Griezmann was part of the French squad that lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the striker claims that Zidane is the best available option if current coach Didier Deschamps decides to step down.

“I don’t know how long Deschamps wants to remain as national manager,” the forward said in an interview .

“He has earned the respect he has, and I think he will be on the job as much as he wants. However, I believe Zidane could be the best manager available (for the French national team).”

With that said, Griezmann cleared any possible confusion by praising Deschamps. He would go on to say: “Actually, Deschamps has done a terrific job.”

Zidane has had success in international competition as he helped France win the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the European Championship in 2000.

On the other hand, Deschamps has been at the helm of the French squad since 2012.