International Football |

Ronaldinho rolls back the years with incredible flick through-ball in charity match

Ronaldinho is a bonafide legend of the beautiful game and is responsible for giving us football fans memories to last a lifetime. From winning the Champions League to winning the World Cup, there isn’t much the Brazilian hasn’t accomplished, and even at 38-years-old, he is still showing some of that old class.

A video has emerged of Ronaldinho pulling off an absolute blinder of a through ball for his teammate in a charity game. The match was between ‘Ronaldinho and friends’ vs Eintracht Frankfurt All-Stars.

Some of the stars playing alongside the Brazilian hero were Raphael Van Der Vaart, Dida, Kevin Kuryani, Torsten Frings, Juliano Belletti and others.

During the game, Ronaldinho managed to thread in a stunning through ball without even looking, and flicked it through to a teammate. The stunning clip can be seen in the match highlights.

The former Barcelona star’s team ended up winning the game 5-4 in the end, and those among the 20,000 in attendance were witness to an absolute treat.

