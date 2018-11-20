Ronaldinho is a bonafide legend of the beautiful game and is responsible for giving us football fans memories to last a lifetime. From winning the Champions League to winning the World Cup, there isn’t much the Brazilian hasn’t accomplished, and even at 38-years-old, he is still showing some of that old class.

A video has emerged of Ronaldinho pulling off an absolute blinder of a through ball for his teammate in a charity game. The match was between ‘Ronaldinho and friends’ vs Eintracht Frankfurt All-Stars.

Some of the stars playing alongside the Brazilian hero were Raphael Van Der Vaart, Dida, Kevin Kuryani, Torsten Frings, Juliano Belletti and others.

Ronaldinho’s Benefit match Ronaldinho & Friends vs. Adler All Stars in Frankfurt. The event will support the beneficiary institution “RTL – Wir helfen Kinder” https://t.co/N0UYPMnBjC.#Ronaldinho #Zaccardo pic.twitter.com/ZMeZOVU1gO — Cristian Zaccardo (@ZaccardoC) November 17, 2018

During the game, Ronaldinho managed to thread in a stunning through ball without even looking, and flicked it through to a teammate. The stunning clip can be seen in the match highlights.

The former Barcelona star’s team ended up winning the game 5-4 in the end, and those among the 20,000 in attendance were witness to an absolute treat.