Liverpool ace Sadio Mane cries on pitch after being booed by Senegal fans

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was seen crying after a match between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Despite winning 1-0, Mane was booed by Senegalese supporters after the 26-year-old’s performance which included a missed chance to double the lead for his nation.

This resulted in supporters booing Mane and it continued until the end of the match which took a toll on the striker.

After the game, he was seen being consoled by his teammates as he slumps to the ground in tears. He was later held up by his peers but later again collapsed to the ground in anguish.

There were reports linking the boos to his competition against Liverpool co-star Mohamad Salah as the two are battling for the African Nations Golden Ball.

Sane’s brother hit out on social media to defend his sibling where he hit out on Senegal supporters who could not back Mane on good and bad occasions while Salah’s supporters are able to give praises between good and bad results.

Translated, his post said: “It is rare to see a country dislike a star of his country like you do. All of Egypt back Salah whether or not he is playing well for the national team.

“Thousands of Egypt fans will support Salah, while Senegal fans will never support Kalidou Koulibaly or Sadio Mane, who is competing with Salah for the Golden Ball.

“He will continue to fight for you, continue to sacrifice himself and continue to give the maximum for Senegal and love and respect the national flag.

“One day you will realise, but it might be too late.”