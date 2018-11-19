Mahrez double fires Algeria to 2019 AFCON

Algeria secured their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations thanks to a double from Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.
Riyad Mahrez scored twice in Algeria’s 4-1 victory over Togo on Sunday to seal his country’s place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Gambia’s 3-1 win over Benin on Saturday meant victory for Algeria in Lome would guarantee them a top-two place in Group D, and Mahrez ensured they achieved that.
The Manchester City winger opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a superb volleyed lob before doubling his tally on the half-hour with a rasping drive – that coming soon after Youcef Attal had made it 2-0.
Togo were able to pull a goal back but Algeria sealed the win they needed thanks to Baghdad Bounedjah’s stoppage-time strike and the Desert Foxes will hope to end a 29-year wait for AFCON glory when the finals get under way next June.
SECOND HALF | Togo – Algeria 1-4 #AFCON2019Q #TOGALG pic.twitter.com/Z4se9QYA06
— CAF (@CAF_Online) November 18, 2018