Alarm bells rang all around Catalonia when Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic confirmed that Ivan Rakitic had suffered a “serious injury” while on International duty. Barcelona were expecting a lengthy lay-off for their midfield chief as a result of the hamstring injury that forced Rakitic out of the game against England on Sunday and sent him back to Spain instead.

But the early scares have now been put to rest after it was revealed by El Periodico that the Croatian hasn’t suffered anything more than a “muscle elongation” following a medical examination. It is a testament to the physical conditioning of Rakitic considering that the midfielder has only missed three games for the Blaugrana since he joined back in 2014.

And three games is all that he is expected to miss now, despite early reports suggesting that he could be out for a considerably longer time. The reliability of Rakitic has been one of the reasons that Barcelona have been able to steamroll much of their opponents in the past few years, and even now, will have to do without their maestro for just a few games.

The scares of a break were put to rest, and now that it has been proved that his is nothing more than a muscle injury, fans of the Catalans can heave a sigh of relief.