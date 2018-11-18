India took on Jordan yesterday in what was the first ever official FIFA friendly between the two countries. There was bound to be some action from the very beginning in this one, even though Jordan were the firm favourites heading in.

The difference between the two teams was evident from the outset, with Jordan mounting attack after attack and troubling the Indian defence.

It all came to the fore when India’s Pritam Kotal handled the ball inside the box and Jordan had a penalty. Khalil Bani Attiah had a glorious chance to put the hosts in front, but keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pulled off a magnificent save to deny him. He then recovered brilliantly to keep out a second effort as well.

But the momentary jubilation turned sour very quickly, as a routine kick from Jordan goalkeeper Amer Shafi caused the Indian captain all kinds of problems. Shafi cleared from his own area and the ball headed up the field, seemingly without worry, but Sandhu mistook the ball’s trajectory and couldn’t get back in time, conceding an embarrassing goal in the process.

The Jekyll and Hyde moment turned out to be telling, as Jordan scored another goal, before India pulled one back in the second half through Nishu Kumar.

As for Sandhu, the keeper immediately recognized the impact of his error, even though he was a hero just moments before, after a terrific save to deny Jordan a goal from the penalty spot. Regardless, the two extreme moments are bound to live on in our memory for some time to come.