Jordan goalkeeper scores from own penalty area in friendly against India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved a penalty against Jordan but then conceded to a strike from his opposite number, goalkeeper Amer Shafi.

Jordan goalkeeper Amer Shafi had a match to remember in a friendly against India, beating counterpart Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a long kick from his own penalty area.

Shafi had the ball in his hands in the 25th minute after a boot down the field from Gurpreet went all the way through to his opposite number in Saturday’s meeting in Amman.

But few onlookers could have expected what would happen next, Shafi letting fly with a long kick of his own that bounced just outside the India penalty area, catching Gurpreet by surprise.

Although the India keeper desperately tracked back in a bid to save the inadvertent effort, he could only push the ball into his own goal.

Gurpreet had earlier saved a penalty from Khalil Bani Attiah but Jordan closed out a 2-1 win at the King Abdullah International Stadium with Ehsan Haddad adding to Shafi’s shock strike.