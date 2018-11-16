After a fan took a tumble during half-time in England’s win over United States, Kyle Walker saw the chance to joke at Raheem Sterling.

Kyle Walker joked a stumbling fan at Wembley resembled Manchester City and England team-mate Raheem Sterling.

At half-time of England’s international friendly win against United States at Wembley on Thursday, fans of both sides had a race on the pitch.

In front of the watching sprint superstar Usain Bolt, who harbours dreams of becoming a footballer, one of the supporters took a spectacular tumble.

And referencing Sterling winning a penalty after kicking the ground in a Champions League thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk, Walker made the most of a chance to joke at his team-mate’s expense.