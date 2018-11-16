Wayne Rooney reveals heart-wrenching reason behind goal celebration

Wayne Rooney, through a tweet, revealed the heart-wrenching reason behind his famous celebration. The former Manchester United forward made his final international appearance on Thursday in a friendly match against the United States of America.

Rooney has broken all goal-scoring records for England and United and is considered one of the greatest of his generation. His celebration, however, for the goals he scored after 2013 remains a mystery to fans.

The 33-year-old revealed that his goal celebration, where he kisses his hands and points to the sky, is in the memory of his wife Coleen Rooney’s sister Rosie. Rosie, when she was only 14 years of age, sadly passed away in 2013 and ever since Rooney dedicates all of his goals to his wife’s younger sister.

Rooney wrote on Twitter, ‘When I celebrate it’s in memory of my wife’s little sister Rosie who sadly passed away in 2013 aged 14. She visited both @alderhey & @clairehouse and the care & support the family received was unbelievable. Please donate if you can and help us to help more families. Thank you.’

When I celebrate it’s in memory of my wife’s little sister Rosie who sadly passed away in 2013 aged 14. She visited both @alderhey & @clairehouse and the care & support the family received was unbelievable. Please donate if you can and help us to help more families. Thank you ❤ pic.twitter.com/6TCI7Rvh7x — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) November 15, 2018

It’s great to have some of the families from @ClaireHouse with us at the game at @wembleystadium tonight 👪👨‍👩‍👧 pic.twitter.com/Co148PD8eF — Wayne Roooney Foundation (@FoundationWR) November 15, 2018

The now DC United star came on as a substitute in his last international appearance in England’s 3-0 win over the USA at Wembley Stadium.