Watch: Kylian Mbappe argument with Didier Deschamps over disallowed goal

Paris Saint-Germain star striker Kylian Mbappe argued with Didier Deschamps after the head coach did not allow a goal that the forward was able to score.

Although it was just a practice game between France’s national team’s players, the competitive nature of both scrimmaging sides was evident in the video recording particularly Mbappe.

The young striker even went to the lengths of demonstrating and re-enacting how he was able to score the goal that was not given by his national team gaffer.

After a few more moments of further protestations, Deschamps finally relented, first by signalling a review of the recent proceedings, and after a few more moments, eventually gave the goal to Kylian and his team.

You may see how the everything transpired on the clip below.

Deschamps used VAR in training after he missed Mbappe’s goal pic.twitter.com/932urFW0PE — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) November 15, 2018

It just shows how competitive these players can be even if it’s just a practice game.