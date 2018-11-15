Christian Eriksen reveals the only player that can compete with Messi and Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen has revealed the player he thinks comes closest to breaking the Lionel Mess-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly. Gareth Bale, he believes, is among the group of players who are close to the two legends of the modern game.

Eriksen’s Denmark is currently preparing to face Bale’s Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Friday. The Danish playmaker joined Tottenham in the same window which marked Bale’s departure to Real Madrid.

“He’s a top, top player. Nobody in the world is the same as Messi or Ronaldo, but he’s in a group who are very, very close behind them.

“He has been playing at Real Madrid for a long time now and he has done very well there. Even to ask the question about how he compares to Messi or Ronaldo shows he is up there,” he said.

The 26-year-old went on to praise Bale’s showing for his country Wales as well, saying that the winger adds something extra to every team he plays for.

“Bale is someone who can always give them something extra. He does it in any team he plays for.

“He is very quick, very direct, and he is always guaranteed for a few goals. International football is all about getting goals, and he does that,” Eriksen said.

Eriksen was the star when Denmark got the better of Wales in September, scoring both the goals in a 2-0 victory.