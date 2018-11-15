Reus and Kroos to sit out Germany’s clash with Russia

Joachim Low will be without Marco Reus or Toni Kroos when Germany take on Russia in a friendly match this week.

Borussia Dortmund forward Reus has a bruised foot and is due to take part in light training with a view to being available for the Nations League meeting with Netherlands on Monday.

Kroos, who is yet to link up with the squad, will be given extra time to rest.

“Marco Reus can’t train at the moment and unfortunately he is not available for the game against Russia,” Low told a news conference.

“He is scheduled to do light running training on Thursday, but we have to look at it from day to day.

“Toni gets a few days off.”

Low expects a difficult match against World Cup quarter-finalists Russia, as Germany look to restore some order following a run of just two wins in their last seven outings.

Relegation from League A of the Nations League a real possibility, but Low is not too anxious ahead of his side’s final two games of 2018.

“We’re in a phase of upheaval. France was an important indicator for the next few months. The result tomorrow [Thursday] is not so crucial,” he said.

“Russia are back to the level they had in 2008. They’re a very disciplined side, very aggressive in defence and dangerous on the counter. The coach’s influence on the team is clear to see.

“We’ve made the mistake of regarding the Nations League too highly. A relegation wouldn’t be the end of the world, either.

“If we go down, we have to accept it and then the focus is on qualification [for Euro 2020].”